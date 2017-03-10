Angry mob attacks Africans in India a...

Angry mob attacks Africans in India after teen's death

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Star Online

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of residents of an Indian city where a teenage boy died of a suspected drug overdose went on a violent rampage against Africans, using steel chairs to attack shoppers in a local mall. The riots broke out late Monday after police in Greater Noida, a satellite city of New Delhi, released five African students detained over the youth's death -- saying they had no evidence against them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... 19 hr tomin cali 1
News Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of... Mar 25 tomin cali 1
News New Public Works director wants to develop a 's... Mar 21 NewPhartss 1
News Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00... Mar 18 Solarman 1
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... Mar 15 Community Disorga... 33
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... Mar 8 Mikey 55
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 Texxy the Indepen... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,902 • Total comments across all topics: 279,872,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC