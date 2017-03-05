Air India says all-female crew flies around the world
Press Trust of India reported Sunday that the flight flew over the Pacific Ocean from New Delhi to San Francisco last Monday, and then flew back to New Delhi over the Atlantic on Friday. Apart from the all-female cockpit and cabin crew, the other staff involved in the flight - including the check-in and other ground staff and the air traffic controllers - were all women.
