Air India registers FIR against Ravindra Gaikwad for assaulting staffer9 min ago

New Delhi, March 3: The Delhi police has registered a First Information Report against Shiv Sena Parliamentarian, Ravindra Gaikwad, for beating an Air India staffer with slippers. Air India, the National Aviation Carrier has registered two FIR's against Ravindra Gaikwad, for assaulting a staffer and delaying the flight for 40 minutes.

