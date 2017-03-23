Air India registers FIR against Ravindra Gaikwad for assaulting staffer9 min ago
New Delhi, March 3: The Delhi police has registered a First Information Report against Shiv Sena Parliamentarian, Ravindra Gaikwad, for beating an Air India staffer with slippers. Air India, the National Aviation Carrier has registered two FIR's against Ravindra Gaikwad, for assaulting a staffer and delaying the flight for 40 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 15
|Community Disorga...
|33
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|55
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|NY conservitive
|1
|Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13)
|Mar 2
|Smuggling Phart
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC