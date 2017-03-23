Air India registers FIR against Ravin...

Air India registers FIR against Ravindra Gaikwad for assaulting staffer9 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, March 3: The Delhi police has registered a First Information Report against Shiv Sena Parliamentarian, Ravindra Gaikwad, for beating an Air India staffer with slippers. Air India, the National Aviation Carrier has registered two FIR's against Ravindra Gaikwad, for assaulting a staffer and delaying the flight for 40 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Public Works director wants to develop a 's... Mar 21 NewPhartss 1
News Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00... Mar 18 Solarman 1
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... Mar 15 Community Disorga... 33
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... Mar 8 Mikey 55
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 NY conservitive 1
News Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13) Mar 2 Smuggling Phart 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC