Air India assault case: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad alights at...

New Delhi: Shiv Sena parliamentarian Ravindra Gaikwad who made headlines for hitting 60-year-old Air India staffer with his sandal 25 times, after being denied a business class seat was forced to travel by train as the entire aviation industry barred him from flying. The controversial Sena MP who was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai got down at Vapi station instead of Mumbai on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.