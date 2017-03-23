Air India assault case: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad alights at...
New Delhi: Shiv Sena parliamentarian Ravindra Gaikwad who made headlines for hitting 60-year-old Air India staffer with his sandal 25 times, after being denied a business class seat was forced to travel by train as the entire aviation industry barred him from flying. The controversial Sena MP who was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai got down at Vapi station instead of Mumbai on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|9 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 15
|Community Disorga...
|33
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|55
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|NY conservitive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC