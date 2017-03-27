8 coaches of train derail in north India, injuring 38 people
The coaches of the Mahakaushal Express train fell off the tracks in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh state, said Indian Railways spokesman Anil Saxena. Railway police and engineers were investigating the cause, Saxena said.
