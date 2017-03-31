31 workers convicted over killing at ...

31 workers convicted over killing at Indian car plant

12 hrs ago

In July 2012, hundreds of workers at a Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, southwest of New Delhi, clashed with managers over wages and appointments, leaving one person dead An Indian court convicted 31 workers Friday over an outburst of deadly violence at a car plant in 2012, including 13 for murder, during one of the country's worst episodes of labour unrest. The court cleared 117 accused who were also facing charges of murder, arson and rioting after hundreds of workers clashed with managers over wages and appointments at the Maruti Suzuki factory in Manesar.

