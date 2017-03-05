24 Indian fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

Chennai: In the third incident in the last four days, 24 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Naval personnel today for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in the island nation's territorial waters. 'Fifteen fishermen, who were fishing between Katchathivu and Talaimannar, were arrested and taken to Talaimannar,' Assistant Director of Fisheries Kulanjinathan said.

