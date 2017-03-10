100 India fishermen arrested by Pakis...

100 India fishermen arrested by Pakistan off Guj coast

Karachi/Ahmedabad: More than 100 Indian fishermen were arrested and 19 of their boats seized today by Pakistan for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters off Gujarat coast, Pakistani officials and a fishermen association in India said. Pakistan Maritime Security Agency arrested the fishermen and seized the boats off Jakhau coast in Kutch district.

