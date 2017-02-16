Zoom Air, India's latest private airline, all set to start commercial operations from today8 min ago

New Delhi: Zoom Air, India's latest private airline is all set to start its commercial operations from Wednesday, February 15. The airline will start daily scheduled operations with a flight to Durgapur via Kolkata from New Delhi and the same will be extended to Amritsar in the afternoon followed by a Delhi-Surat-Bhavnagar-Delhi evening service. It has been speculated that Zoom Air's entry will intensify competition in the domestic aviation market, which is reportedly seeing over 20 per cent growth over the last two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.