Zoom Air, India's latest private airline, all set to start commercial operations from today8 min ago
New Delhi: Zoom Air, India's latest private airline is all set to start its commercial operations from Wednesday, February 15. The airline will start daily scheduled operations with a flight to Durgapur via Kolkata from New Delhi and the same will be extended to Amritsar in the afternoon followed by a Delhi-Surat-Bhavnagar-Delhi evening service. It has been speculated that Zoom Air's entry will intensify competition in the domestic aviation market, which is reportedly seeing over 20 per cent growth over the last two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|19 min
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|8 hr
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC