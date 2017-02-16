Zoom Air, India's latest private airl...

Zoom Air, India's latest private airline, all set to start commercial operations from today8 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

New Delhi: Zoom Air, India's latest private airline is all set to start its commercial operations from Wednesday, February 15. The airline will start daily scheduled operations with a flight to Durgapur via Kolkata from New Delhi and the same will be extended to Amritsar in the afternoon followed by a Delhi-Surat-Bhavnagar-Delhi evening service. It has been speculated that Zoom Air's entry will intensify competition in the domestic aviation market, which is reportedly seeing over 20 per cent growth over the last two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings 19 min discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... 8 hr MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 8 spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal Feb 8 PAKI SLaYER 2
News The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14) Feb 5 Phart Backwards 1,072
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,974 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC