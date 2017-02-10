Yechury lashes out at PM Modi for threatening Congress with 'expose'1 hour ago
New Delhi [India], Feb. 11 : With Prime Minister Narendra Modi threatening to expose the Congress for their 'corruption-riddled' past, Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday called on the former to take action if he actually had evidence and stop with the stream of verbal assault, as it was unbecoming of his post. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed an election rally in Haridwar, where he warned the Congress to not test him, asserting that crossing of limits will result in him exposing the UPA Government's "corrupt" history.
