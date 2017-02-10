Yale, not hearty: Univ renaming recalls India's past
Yale will rename one of its colleges named after a former US vice-president who was also a slave advocate WASHINGTON: Taking its name from a US-born British merchant who made a fortune in Madras and was involved in slave trade from India, the storied Yale University is drawing attention to its origins this week after agreeing to rename one of its colleges named after a former US vice-president who was also a slave advocate. Yale University President Peter Salovey announced on Saturday that scrapping the name of Calhoun College and renaming it in honor of Grace Murray Hopper, a 1934 graduate and United States Navy rear admiral who made pivotal advances in computer science.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|6 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 10
|Go Blue Forever
|7
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
|Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Big Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC