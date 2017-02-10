Yale, not hearty: Univ renaming recalls India's past

Yale will rename one of its colleges named after a former US vice-president who was also a slave advocate WASHINGTON: Taking its name from a US-born British merchant who made a fortune in Madras and was involved in slave trade from India, the storied Yale University is drawing attention to its origins this week after agreeing to rename one of its colleges named after a former US vice-president who was also a slave advocate. Yale University President Peter Salovey announced on Saturday that scrapping the name of Calhoun College and renaming it in honor of Grace Murray Hopper, a 1934 graduate and United States Navy rear admiral who made pivotal advances in computer science.

