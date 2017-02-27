Why Kansas killing won't end American...

Why Kansas killing won't end American dream for many Indians

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

According to eyewitnesses, those are the words Adam Purinton yelled out moments before he opened fire on two Indians at Austin's Bar and Grille in Olathe, Kansas. Purinton allegedly shot and killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounded his friend Alok Madasani.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... 7 hr Chief riding wave 3
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Feb 25 Bush Lied People ... 1
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Feb 19 poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC