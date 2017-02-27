Why Kansas killing won't end American dream for many Indians
According to eyewitnesses, those are the words Adam Purinton yelled out moments before he opened fire on two Indians at Austin's Bar and Grille in Olathe, Kansas. Purinton allegedly shot and killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounded his friend Alok Madasani.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ...
|7 hr
|Chief riding wave
|3
|UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine...
|Feb 25
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|1
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|Feb 16
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 16
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC