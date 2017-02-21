War of Words Escalates Between India's Jio & Airtel
The rivalry between Indian operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio has reached an extraordinary level of intensity. In a relatively recent move, Jio went as far as blaming Airtel for the poor quality of service that its own customers sometimes experience, saying that by not providing enough points of interconnect its bigger competitor was responsible for a severe dropped calls rate of 53%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|Sun
|poopoo
|1
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|Feb 16
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 16
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC