War of Words Escalates Between India's Jio & Airtel

13 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

The rivalry between Indian operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio has reached an extraordinary level of intensity. In a relatively recent move, Jio went as far as blaming Airtel for the poor quality of service that its own customers sometimes experience, saying that by not providing enough points of interconnect its bigger competitor was responsible for a severe dropped calls rate of 53%.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 26,611 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,612

