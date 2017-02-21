UPDATE 1-India needs to create 'bad bank' quickly - finmin aide
NEW DELHI, Feb 22 India's finance ministry on Wednesday backed a call by the Reserve Bank of India to set up an institution similar to a "bad bank," saying urgency was needed to address troubled loans weighing on the banking sector that were hobbling investment and growth. Arvind Subramanian, the finance ministry's chief economic adviser, said that delaying a cleanup would further reduce private-sector investment and make the problem worse for Asia's third-largest economy.
