Union Cabinet approves signing of Air Services Agreement between India and Greece

New Delhi, Feb 22 : The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, has approved the signing of Air Services Agreement between India and Greece. The Agreement is expected to spur greater trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries bringing it in tune with the developments in the civil aviation sector.

