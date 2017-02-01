Uber chief quits Trump business council amid boycott calls
In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, poses during the launch of its bike-sharing product, uberMOTO, in Hyderabad, India. Kalanick has quit President Donald Trump's council of business leaders, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 22
|HumanSpirit
|27
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Jan 14
|zedme
|6
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|Jan 13
|Golden Shower POTUS
|3
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec '16
|Khan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC