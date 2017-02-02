Uber calls on citizens of India's Sil...

Uber calls on citizens of India's Silicon Valley to fight UberPOOL ban

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mashable

Uber and its run-ins with local governments across the world are nothing new. But struggling to find a way around India's archaic regulations, Uber has reached out to its customers for help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg... Jan 28 Rosa_Winkel 2
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 22 HumanSpirit 27
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec '16 Khan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,023 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC