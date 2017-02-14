Three Indian soldiers, four militants dead in Kashmir gun battles

SRINAGAR, India: Three Indian soldiers and four militants were killed on Tuesday in two separate gun battles in its Kashmir region, in the second deadly clash between security forces and separatist fighters in three days. Five soldiers were also wounded in the shootout in North Kashmir's Bandipora district as a joint army and police team mounted a search following a tip-off that up to three gunmen were in the area, a defence spokesman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.