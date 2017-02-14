Three Indian soldiers, four militants dead in Kashmir gun battles
SRINAGAR, India: Three Indian soldiers and four militants were killed on Tuesday in two separate gun battles in its Kashmir region, in the second deadly clash between security forces and separatist fighters in three days. Five soldiers were also wounded in the shootout in North Kashmir's Bandipora district as a joint army and police team mounted a search following a tip-off that up to three gunmen were in the area, a defence spokesman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|13 hr
|Aneirin
|8
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 10
|Go Blue Forever
|7
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
|Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Big Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC