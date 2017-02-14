Three Indian soldiers, four militants...

Three Indian soldiers, four militants dead in Kashmir gun battles

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SRINAGAR, India: Three Indian soldiers and four militants were killed on Tuesday in two separate gun battles in its Kashmir region, in the second deadly clash between security forces and separatist fighters in three days. Five soldiers were also wounded in the shootout in North Kashmir's Bandipora district as a joint army and police team mounted a search following a tip-off that up to three gunmen were in the area, a defence spokesman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... 13 hr Aneirin 8
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 10 Go Blue Forever 7
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 8 spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal Feb 8 PAKI SLaYER 2
News The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14) Feb 5 Phart Backwards 1,072
News Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14) Feb 5 Big Phart 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,852 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC