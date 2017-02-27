The United Kingdom Linguistics Olympi...

The United Kingdom Linguistics Olympiad, Christian Ilube, Hampton School

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: This is Local London

The United Kingdom Linguistics Olympiad is a competition open to school students of any age or level. The Linguistics Olympiad originally started in 1965 in Russia but since then it has spread across the World and the UK started their own Olympiad recently in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... 18 hr Chief riding wave 3
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Feb 25 Bush Lied People ... 1
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Feb 19 poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,225,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC