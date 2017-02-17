The Indian Emans, and their fight against fat

MUMBAI: Egyptian Eman Ahmed 's plight has moved Indians so much that they have raised Rs 35 lakh so far through various crowdfunding sources for her travel and treatment.The 36-year-old's story is a tearjerker: she weighs around 500kg, is five-foot wide, has chronic medical conditions, and, worst of all, was homebound for 25 years till last week when she was literally airlifted from her home in Alexandria to Mumbai.According to a medical estimate, there are at least 25 lakh morbidly obese Indians who struggle with their weight almost as much as Eman does . These are Indians who struggle to get into lifts or climb floors, and people smirk when they take up that "extra space'' on train or metro seats.

