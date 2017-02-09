The Ghazi Attack: Things about the India-Pak underwater war
Telugu filmmaker Sankalp Reddy is all set to release India's first underwater film depicting a lesser known naval war India and Pakistan engaged in. "The Ghazi Attack", made originally in Telugu, stars Rana Daggubati as the lead while Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice for the Hindi version.
