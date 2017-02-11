Test for Modi as India's biggest stat...

Test for Modi as India's biggest state votes

Voting got underway Saturday in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh in a contest seen as a key test for Narendra Modi halfway into his first term as prime minister. Uttar Pradesh is home to over 200 million people - more than the entire population of Brazil - and polls there are a bellwether of national politics.

