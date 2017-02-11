Test for Modi as India's biggest state votes
Voting got underway Saturday in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh in a contest seen as a key test for Narendra Modi halfway into his first term as prime minister. Uttar Pradesh is home to over 200 million people - more than the entire population of Brazil - and polls there are a bellwether of national politics.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|17 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|7
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Fri
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
|Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Big Phart
|3
|Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Austin
|139
