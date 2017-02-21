Terror suspect involved in 2002 Ameri...

Terror suspect involved in 2002 American Centre attack arrested from Bihar

12 hrs ago

Patna, Feb 25 : A joint police team of three states has arrested a man believed to be involved 2002 shooting at the American Centre in Kolkata. The team comprising the Gujarat anti-terrorist squad, Jharkhand police and the Bihar police raided Dharmuchak village under Beemchak-Bathani block in Gaya district late Friday night and arrested Mohammad Sarwar, a suspected SIMI operative.

Chicago, IL

