Terror suspect involved in 2002 American Centre attack arrested from Bihar
Patna, Feb 25 : A joint police team of three states has arrested a man believed to be involved 2002 shooting at the American Centre in Kolkata. The team comprising the Gujarat anti-terrorist squad, Jharkhand police and the Bihar police raided Dharmuchak village under Beemchak-Bathani block in Gaya district late Friday night and arrested Mohammad Sarwar, a suspected SIMI operative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine...
|20 hr
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|1
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|Feb 16
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 16
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC