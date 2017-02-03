Terror conspiracy case: Accused held after 14 years14 min ago

Terror conspiracy case: Accused held ...

Ahmedabad, Feb 5 The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad today nabbed a person allegedly involved in hatching a conspiracy to spread terror in the state to avenge attacks on Muslims during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. Based on a specific tip off, a team of the squad officials nabbed one Javed Chauhan from a village in Chhota Udepur district, an ATS release said.

