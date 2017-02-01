Sushma Swaraj does it again! 5 Indians in Togo jail to be released soon
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that the release order for all Indian nationals from Kerala, serving prison term in African nation Togo, have been secured. NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that the release order for all Indian nationals from Kerala , serving prison term in African nation Togo, have been secured.
