Sushma Swaraj asks officials to follow probe into death of 3 Indians in UAE6 hours ago
New Delhi, Feb 12 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has directed Indian mission in the UAE to follow up the investigation by local police regarding the death of three Indians during a fire in a diesel tank. "@cgidubai has informed me about the unfortunate death of three Indian nationals Kishan Singh, Mohan Singh and Ujendra Singh all employees Of Al-Ameer Used Oil Trading in a diesel tank in Sharjah.
