Speedbreakers kill over nine a day, half of deaths in UP, TN & Karnataka

10 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Speedbreakers account for an average 10 deaths a day in the country, data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways show. Data compiled by the ministry's Transport Research Wing put the number of speedbreaker-related accidents in India in 2015 at over 11,000, which resulted in 3,409 deaths.

