Shooting of 2 Indians in US bar sends shock waves in India

The shooting of two Indians in a crowded suburban Kansas City bar has sent shock waves through their hometowns, and India's government is rushing diplomats to monitor progress in investigation into the crime. Jaganmohan Reddy , father of Alok Madasani , an engineer who was injured in the shooting Wednesday night, said that he thought it was a hate crime.

