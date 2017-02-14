ShipRocket aims to power five percent...

ShipRocket aims to power five percent of all Indian e-commerce shipments in 20171 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 : Leading logistics aggregator ShipRocket on Wednesday announced that it is aiming at a six fold revenue hike by the end of 2017 with its razor sharp focus on five percent of the entire e-commerce shipments transpiring in India. It said that the company is endeavoring to achieve more than USD two million revenue by December 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Tue Aneirin 8
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 10 Go Blue Forever 7
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 8 spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal Feb 8 PAKI SLaYER 2
News The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14) Feb 5 Phart Backwards 1,072
News Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14) Feb 5 Big Phart 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,842 • Total comments across all topics: 278,903,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC