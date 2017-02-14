ShipRocket aims to power five percent of all Indian e-commerce shipments in 20171 hour ago
New Delhi [India], Feb 15 : Leading logistics aggregator ShipRocket on Wednesday announced that it is aiming at a six fold revenue hike by the end of 2017 with its razor sharp focus on five percent of the entire e-commerce shipments transpiring in India. It said that the company is endeavoring to achieve more than USD two million revenue by December 2017.
