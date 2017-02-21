Sexual Assault On Malayalam Actress: ...

Sexual Assault On Malayalam Actress: Police Arrest Main Accused

Six days after the assault on the Malayalam actress by a gang, the Kerala police have arrested the main accused in the case. The accused, Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni was arrested around noon in a highly dramatic scene inside a courtroom in Ernakulam.

