Sartaj Aziza s remark shows Pakistana s agitation over Indiaa s...

New Delhi, Feb 13 : Downplaying Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif 's adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz's comments where he held India responsible for the 'nuclearisation' of the Indian Ocean, Defence experts have opined that Islamabad is perturbed because New Delhi is getting equipped Asserting that Pakistan had no issue with 'nuclearisation' until India was not active, Defence expert P.K Sehgal said, "Pakistan never got intimidated when China got equipped but now they are raising this issue because India also possesses nuclear power. And we will increase in our nuclear power."

