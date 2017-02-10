Sartaj Aziza s remark shows Pakistana s agitation over Indiaa s...
New Delhi, Feb 13 : Downplaying Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif 's adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz's comments where he held India responsible for the 'nuclearisation' of the Indian Ocean, Defence experts have opined that Islamabad is perturbed because New Delhi is getting equipped Asserting that Pakistan had no issue with 'nuclearisation' until India was not active, Defence expert P.K Sehgal said, "Pakistan never got intimidated when China got equipped but now they are raising this issue because India also possesses nuclear power. And we will increase in our nuclear power."
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|13 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 10
|Go Blue Forever
|7
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
|Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Big Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC