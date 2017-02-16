Saavn launches Artist Originals, sets tone for Indian Hip-Hop17 min ago
New Delhi [India], Feb. 27 : Music streaming service Saavn, today announced its expansion into original music with the worldwide release of 'Azaad Hu Mai,' a genre-defining track from underground hip-hop artist, Naezy. The track is the first to be released under Artist Originals , Saavn's new original music program that empowers South Asian artists, songwriters and producers from around the world.
