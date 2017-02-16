RPT-India firms fear lingering economic aftershocks from cash crackdown

GHAZIABAD, India, Feb 27 Struggling with customers unable to pay on time and plummeting sales, Indian small-business owner Ravi Jain fears the government's crackdown on cash will have a much larger impact than predicted by top policymakers. Jain's bath taps manufacturing firm Supreme, along with many other Indian businesses, has been shaken by New Delhi's shock decision last November to scrap 86 percent of the cash in circulation.

