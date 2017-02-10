Rape survivor found dead, SP Mla Arun...

Rape survivor found dead, SP Mla Arun Verma booked for murder 27 mins ago

7 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Lucknow, Feb 13: Samajwadi Party MLA Arun Verma has been booked for allegedly murdering a woman who had accused him and seven others of rape in 2013. The woman's father lodged a case against Verma for alleged murder of his daughter.

