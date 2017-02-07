Pune techie murder: Trupti Desai and ...

Pune techie murder: Trupti Desai and her group 'assault' accused outside court

Trupti Desai. Pic/PTI Pune: Four activists of Bhumata Ranragini Brigade including its president Trupti Desai on Tuesday allegedly assaulted Bhaben Saikia, arrested for the murder of a woman software professional at Infosys building, when he was being taken out of Shivajinagar court here.

