Priyanka Gandhi seeking votes for murder, rape accused unfortunate: BJP
The BJP on Saturday targeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her poll campaign in Rae Bareli for the Congress-SP alliance, saying it was unfortunate that she was seeking votes for those accused of "rape and murder". BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma referred to the rape charge against Gayatri Prajapati, a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government in Uttar Pradesh who is contesting the ongoing state Assembly polls from Amethi, and the murder charge against another SP nominee Arun Verma, to target Priyanka.
