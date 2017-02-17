Priyanka Gandhi seeking votes for mur...

Priyanka Gandhi seeking votes for murder, rape accused unfortunate: BJP14 min ago

15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Feb 18: The BJP today targeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her poll campaign in Rae Bareli for the Congress-SP alliance, saying it was unfortunate that she was seeking votes for those accused of "rape and murder". BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma referred to the rape charge against Gayatri Prajapati, a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government in Uttar Pradesh who is contesting the ongoing state Assembly polls from Amethi, and the murder charge against another SP nominee Arun Verma, to target Priyanka.

News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Thu discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 8 spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal Feb 8 PAKI SLaYER 2
News The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14) Feb 5 Phart Backwards 1,072
Chicago, IL

