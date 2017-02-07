Prime suspect in Kanpur train acciden...

Prime suspect in Kanpur train accident arrested in Nepal

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Kathmandu: One of the key suspects in the Kanpur train derailment in November has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here after being deported from Dubai. A special team of Nepal Police arrested Samshul Hoda along with three others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On the road with the - good' Mughal 4 hr PAKI SLaYER 2
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... 7 hr call4aparthied 6
News The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14) Sun Phart Backwards 1,072
News Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14) Feb 5 Big Phart 3
News Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08) Feb 5 Austin 139
News Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In... Feb 3 Any Bathroom Is Fine 1
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 2 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,668,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC