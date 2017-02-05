Politics, migration dominate visual a...

Politics, migration dominate visual art fair in India

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

It's no surprise that satirical portraits of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un are the centerpiece of the India Art Fair, the annual feast of visual arts where politics took center stage this year, including groundbreaking projects on migration and rapidly changing urban landscapes in South Asia. Titled "Peace Owners," the work of Nepali artist Sunil Sigdel uses Buddhist motifs on the faces of the three global leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14) 8 hr Big Phart 3
News Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08) 10 hr Austin 139
News Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In... Fri Any Bathroom Is Fine 1
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Thu Wildchild 1
News 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg... Jan 28 Rosa_Winkel 2
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 22 HumanSpirit 27
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,582,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC