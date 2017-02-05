Politics, migration dominate visual art fair in India
It's no surprise that satirical portraits of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un are the centerpiece of the India Art Fair, the annual feast of visual arts where politics took center stage this year, including groundbreaking projects on migration and rapidly changing urban landscapes in South Asia. Titled "Peace Owners," the work of Nepali artist Sunil Sigdel uses Buddhist motifs on the faces of the three global leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14)
|8 hr
|Big Phart
|3
|Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08)
|10 hr
|Austin
|139
|Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In...
|Fri
|Any Bathroom Is Fine
|1
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|1
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 22
|HumanSpirit
|27
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Jan 14
|zedme
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC