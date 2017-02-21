PM's India trip in first half of April
Briefing reporters after the meeting, PM's Deputy Press Secretary Nazrul Islam said the reciprocal visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would take place in the first half of April. "We have got couple of dates in April from the Bangladesh side a the window is in the first week and third week of April.
