PM Narendra Modi conveys to US India'...

PM Narendra Modi conveys to US India's unease over likely H-1B curbs

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

PM Narendra Modi has urged the US to take a "reflective, balanced and far-sighted" perspective on the movement of skilled professionals, indicating India's discomfort with the Trump administration's intent to curb H-1B visas. NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON: PM Narendra Modi has urged the US to take a "reflective, balanced and far-sighted" perspective on the movement of skilled professionals, indicating India's discomfort with the Trump administration 's intent to curb H-1B visas .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Sun poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 8 spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal Feb 8 PAKI SLaYER 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,043 • Total comments across all topics: 279,057,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC