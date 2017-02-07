PM Modi in Lok Sabha: Not lucky to fi...

PM Modi in Lok Sabha: Not lucky to fight for independence, but living and working for India

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP Parliamenty Board meeting at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday In his reply to the discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address on February 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that not many were lucky to join the freedom struggle before the country gained independence, but they are living and working towards the betterment of India. "There are many people here like me who were born after independence, we were not lucky to fight in the freedom struggle, but we are living and working for India," said PM Modi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... 2 hr Fckwhitepeople 5
News The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14) Sun Phart Backwards 1,072
News Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14) Feb 5 Big Phart 3
News Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08) Feb 5 Austin 139
News Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In... Feb 3 Any Bathroom Is Fine 1
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 2 Wildchild 1
News 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg... Jan 28 Rosa_Winkel 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,356 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC