PM Modi in Lok Sabha: Not lucky to fight for independence, but living and working for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP Parliamenty Board meeting at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday In his reply to the discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address on February 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that not many were lucky to join the freedom struggle before the country gained independence, but they are living and working towards the betterment of India. "There are many people here like me who were born after independence, we were not lucky to fight in the freedom struggle, but we are living and working for India," said PM Modi.

