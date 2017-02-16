Physical abuse fears for Scot in Indi...

Physical abuse fears for Scot in Indian jail as fiancee visits for first time in eight months

THE fiancee of a Scot being held in India on firearms offences has told of how her joy at seeing him after eight months amidst claims he and fellow prisoners are being denied basic human rights in jail. Billy Irving, 37, from Connel, Argyll and Bute, and other British anti-piracy security guards were jailed for five years last January for possession of illegal weapons after they were arrested while aboard the ship MV Seaman Guard Ohio.

