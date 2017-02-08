PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh, one-off ...

PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh, one-off Test, Day 1

IMAGE: Murali Vijay plays a hook shot en route his 45 not out in the first session on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Bangladesh on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara overcame occasional discomforts to take India to 86 for one wicket at lunch on the opening day of their one-off Test against Bangladesh at Hyderabad on Thursday.

