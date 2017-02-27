Pakistani court frees man sentenced to death for blasphemy
A defense lawyer says a Pakistani court has freed an Islamic preacher who was sentenced to death four years on charges of blasphemy. The lawyer Chaudhry Mehmood Akhtar said Tuesday that a judge in the city of Rawalpindi acquitted Mohammad Ishaq on Friday after finding him "completely innocent" of insulting Islam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ...
|15 hr
|Chief riding wave
|3
|UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine...
|Feb 25
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|1
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|Feb 16
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 16
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC