Pakistani court frees man sentenced to death for blasphemy

A defense lawyer says a Pakistani court has freed an Islamic preacher who was sentenced to death four years on charges of blasphemy. The lawyer Chaudhry Mehmood Akhtar said Tuesday that a judge in the city of Rawalpindi acquitted Mohammad Ishaq on Friday after finding him "completely innocent" of insulting Islam.

