Pakistan thanks India for reuniting 5-year-old boy with mother
Pakistan has thanked India for its cooperation in reuniting a five-year-old boy with his Pakistani mother nearly a year after he was taken to India on the sly by his father. The boy, Iftikhar Ahmed, was on Saturday handed over to Pakistan Rangers by Indian authorities at Wagah.
