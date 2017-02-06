North India earthquake: PM Modi takes stock of situation, prays for safety of people5 min ago
New Delhi [India], Feb. 7 : In the wake of the earthquake which was felt across North India late on Monday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his office is in touch with the officials in Uttarakhand and they are constantly monitoring the situation. "I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," Prime Minister Modi tweeted adding, "Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation in the wake of the earthquake felt in various parts of North India."
