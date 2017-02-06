North India earthquake: PM Modi takes...

North India earthquake: PM Modi takes stock of situation, prays for safety of people5 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi [India], Feb. 7 : In the wake of the earthquake which was felt across North India late on Monday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his office is in touch with the officials in Uttarakhand and they are constantly monitoring the situation. "I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," Prime Minister Modi tweeted adding, "Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation in the wake of the earthquake felt in various parts of North India."

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... 1 hr Anon 2
News The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14) Sun Phart Backwards 1,072
News Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14) Sun Big Phart 3
News Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08) Sun Austin 139
News Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In... Feb 3 Any Bathroom Is Fine 1
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 2 Wildchild 1
News 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg... Jan 28 Rosa_Winkel 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,022 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC