Narinder Chauhan appointed Indian Ambassador to Republic of Philippines25 min ago

New Delhi [India], Feb. 11 : Narinder Chauhan, who is presently the Ambassador of lndia to the Republic of Serbia, has been appointed as the next Indian envoy to the Republic of the Philippines. High level visits and interactions between India and the Philippines have seen some intensification in the recent past, especially since the initiation of ASEAN-India Summit level partnership and establishment of East Asia Summit, of which India is a founding member.

Chicago, IL

