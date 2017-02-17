Narendra Modi, Amit Shah are terrorists spreading terror in Indian...

New Delhi, Feb 20: The Samajwadi Party's spokesman in Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Chaudhary attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah calling 'terrorists' after the election campaigning turned ugly halfway through the seven-phase assembly elections 2017 in the state. The comment from Chaudhary came shortly after Modi accused Samajwadi Party of discrimination on the basis of religion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.