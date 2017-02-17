Narendra Modi, Amit Shah are terroris...

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah are terrorists spreading terror in Indian...

Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Feb 20: The Samajwadi Party's spokesman in Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Chaudhary attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah calling 'terrorists' after the election campaigning turned ugly halfway through the seven-phase assembly elections 2017 in the state. The comment from Chaudhary came shortly after Modi accused Samajwadi Party of discrimination on the basis of religion.

Chicago, IL

