Minor girl molested by drunk neighbour15 min ago
New Delhi, Feb 28 A minor girl was allegedly molested by her neighbour on the pretext of buying her sweets in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, police said today. According to the 12-year-old girl, the accused, who was in an inebriated condition, asked her to come out of her house yesterday.
